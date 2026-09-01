Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles on Kyler Gordon playing in 2026: 'I don't know'

The Brief The Chicago Bears have been open about their frustration with defensive back Kyler Gordon this offseason and in the preseason. Gordon missed all of training camp with an injury. The Bears' latest update cast doubt on whether Gordon will play in the 2026 Bears season.



The Chicago Bears have been open about their frustration with defensive back Kyler Gordon this offseason and in the preseason.

The Bears' latest update cast doubt on whether Gordon will play in the 2026 Bears season.

When asked if he could definitively say Gordon will play, Bears' general manager Ryan Poles

"I don't know," Poles said.

What they're saying:

As has been the case throughout training camp, the Bears don't have a true update on Gordon's status.

He missed all camp with an injury he suffered before camp began.

"We'll see when he comes back," Poles said. "I don't have a timetable."

That has led to frustration, and has led to plenty of reading into what coach Ben Johnson has said about player availability.

Johnson wants players that are fighting to be available and play for the Bears. Poles said Gordon is currently rehabbing with the Bears' staff, and the Bears acknowledge that.

This is a stark contrast to left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who rehabbed a torn patellar tendon in just eight months and returned to individual drills before Gordon saw time practicing with the team.

The Bears know Gordon has plenty of work ahead of him if he wants to see the field in 2026.

"He's going to have to continue to work hard," Poles said.

What's next:

Poles did make a move to give the Bears flexibility.

He traded defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to Atlanta for cornerback Clark Phillips and a fifth-round draft pick.

Poles said he doesn't know where Phillips will play, be it outside cornerback or nickel cornerback. Poles said he saw Clark player who deepens the defensive back room and can potentially help both inside and outside. He's good at man coverage.

That's a move the Bears felt they could make with the emergence of Jordan van den Berg and Jayden Loving at defensive tackle.

It's a move the Bears made for more insurance at defensive back.

It doesn't take away from Poles' holding out for a player he drafted, extended and knows can help the team when healthy.

"I would hope so," Poles said. "I still have hope there."