Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney wins NFL's inaugural Protector of the Year Award

A year ago, the Chicago Bears sent a draft pick in exchange for guard Joe Thuney.

In his first year in Chicago, Thuney was voted the best offensive lineman in the National Football League.

That honor specifically goes to Thuney, thanks to a new award the league debuted Thursday night.

What we know:

Thuney was named the 2025 NFL Protector of the Year. Thuney won the inaugural award. The honor awards the best offensive lineman for that season.

Thuney was named AP First-Team All-Pro at left guard and was selected to the Pro Bowl in his first season as a member of the Bears in 2025. He was team captain and helped lead the Bears' offense to a division title. He showcased his versatility in the NFC Divisional Round, moving from guard to left tackle after Ozzy Trapilo's injury in the NFC Wild Card round.

Thuney's arrival changed the Bears' offensive line. In 2024, the Bears allowed an NFL record 68 sacks. In 2025, the Bears allowed just 24 sacks.

In 2025, the Bears' offense was the only team in the NFL to have multiple rushers with at least 750 rushing yards. Behind Thuney, the Bears finished the regular season with the No. 3-ranked rushing offense in the NFL.

2025 Protector of the Year Finalists:

Garett Bolles (LT, Denver Broncos)

Aaron Brewer (C, Miami Dolphins)

Creed Humphrey (C, Kansas City Chiefs)

Quinn Meinerz (RG, Denver Broncos)

Penei Sewell (RT, Detroit Lions)

Joe Thuney (LG, Chicago Bears)

The backstory:

The NFL Protector of the Year award was awarded for the first time after the 2025 season.

The accolade honors the league's top offensive lineman. Specifically, it recognizes elite performance, durability, and leadership. Buffalo offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and long-time offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth are credited with getting the award created.

The other side:

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was also a finalist for the NFL's Coach of the Year award after piloting the Bears to a worst-to-first finish in 2025.

The Bears went from 5-12 in 2024 to 11-6, NFC North champions and NFC Wild Card winners in 2025 under Johnson.

Johnson's "Good, Better, Best" chant captivated Chicago in a way few coaches and personalities have in the past.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took home the award on Thursday. Vrabel also piloted a worst-to-first finish in 2025, but his first year in New England went further than Johnson's, as the Patriots will play for the Super Bowl this weekend.