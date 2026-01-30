Suburban Chicago man charged after thousands of child sexual abuse images found: sheriff

The Brief Authorities say a suburban Chicago man is charged after investigators found about 6,500 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his phone and laptop. The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children linked the material to a social media account belonging to 37-year-old Nathaniel Zito. Prosecutors approved charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography, and Zito was taken into custody following a court appearance.



A suburban Chicago man faces multiple felony charges after authorities said they found thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone and laptop.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in September after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported suspected child sexual abuse material on a social media account.

Investigators determined the account belonged to 37-year-old Nathaniel Zito, of Des Plaines, and that the material had been shared through the account, authorities said.

Pictured is 7-year-old Nathaniel Zito, of Des Plaines. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

In October, sheriff’s police investigators interviewed Zito at his home in the 9800 block of Bianco Terrace.

Authorities said Zito admitted he sent and received the material using his cellphone and laptop computer and consented to investigators searching his phone.

Investigators said they found the material and seized Zito’s electronic devices as evidence. Search warrants were later obtained for the devices.

Charges filed :

Zito was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 27, after investigators said they recovered about 6,500 images and videos of child sexual abuse material from his devices.

The following day, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography against Zito.

Zito was taken into custody Thursday at the Cook County Jail following his initial court appearance at the Skokie Courthouse.