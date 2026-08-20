Chicago Bears joint practice: Takeaways from the Bears' practice with the Bengals

The Brief The Chicago Bears have been tested by the team’s coaching staff all training camp long. They got a different kind of test from a completely different team in a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some takeaways from the Bears’ joint practice with the Bengals.



The Chicago Bears have been tested by the team’s coaching staff all training camp long.

On Thursday, they got a different kind of test from a completely different team in a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It's definitely a test for us, different styles, different body types, and they do things differently over there," Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said after the joint practice. "It's always a good challenge to go against someone else and get tested, and they were a great test. They invested pretty heavily in their defense from last year, and it showed up today with them causing some negative plays."

Here are some takeaways from the Bears’ joint practice.

Bears’ offense shined in the red zone

The Bears didn’t finish the day well. They struggled in the final team period of the day, and the Bengals won it with an interception by Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis.

That shouldn’t overshadow the Bears’ performance in the red zone.

Williams tossed touchdown passes to Colston Loveland, Kalif Raymond and Kaden Davis in the red zone drill. The touchdown to Loveland was the highlight of the day.

Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had hand in his face, but Williams still trusted that Loveland would be there.

Williams’ pass went over Bengals’ safety Jordan Battle’s head to Loveland, and Loveland brought it down in the end zone.

"We had some pretty big explosive plays, and it looks and feels different," Williams said. "I haven't been able to watch it yet, so I don't know for sure. But that's how it felt, at least out there. And then the situations just have to be better. Whether it's myself and protecting football or front or wide receivers or all of us. It's a combination of all of us being able to go out there and execute. And it's going to be a focus point for us, for sure."

What’s impressive with how the Bears performed is that they were just dialing up plays.

Usually, an offense will scheme to find a few mismatches and attack them consistently. But, in these joint practices the coaches are just asking players to make plays with what they have on hand.

"In joint practice, you aren't necessarily scheming players fully, you're going out there to execute plays without calling things that won't work against their defensive coordinator," Williams said. "That's something we'll do throughout the weeks and execute."

Bears saw how much difference a nightmare DT makes

The Bengals thought so highly of Lawrence they traded the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for Lawrence.

Lawrence showed why he was worth so much.

During team drills, Lawrence beat the interior of the Bears’ offensive line and rushed straight at Williams. Trying to avoid the sack, Williams tried to toss a pass over Lawrence’s head.

Lawrence batted the ball up and intercepted the pass himself. It’s an example of what a game-changing defensive tackle can do for a defensive line.

"He's an All-Pro guy, one of the best D-tackles up there with Chris Jones," Williams said. "He's a force to be reckoned with that you plan for during a game week to execute against his style, scheme, and body type."

The Bengals didn’t have Lawrence last year, and it was evident as Kyle Monangai ran for a Bears’ single-game rookie record 176 yards and Williams threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s fair to wonder how a player like Lawrence changes that.

"He is a special quarterback," Lawrence told reporters after practice. "In the middle of the practice he caught a little fire. But, we came back and fought."

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The Bears’ offense line was tested

Johnson wanted to see how the left tackles would hold up against a different defensive line, especially since he had two new players with the first and second team compared one week ago.

Braxton Jones was the first-team left tackle. Theo Benedet was the second-team left tackle. Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr. remained on the right side of the offensive line.

Johnson wanted to see how the blind side blockers would hold up against the pass rush, specifically Benedet.

"I think we've seen a guy that's in better positions fundamentally to where he's not lunging and getting beat the way he was a year ago," Johnson said. "We're really encouraged with what that looks like."

Benedet and Jones rotated with the first-team offense at left tackle. Benedet had his hands full. Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy blew bast Benedet for a sack on the final team period that was also ruled a safety.

Jones, on the other hand, was in at left tackle when D’Andre Swift exploded for a burst off the left side of the offensive line.

With Lawrence, Murphy, Shemar Stewart, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Cashius Howell, this was a different test for the Bears’ offensive line, especially the left tackle position, on Thursday.

Case Keenum could be in line to start Saturday

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent didn’t participate in practice this week. He and running back Kyle Monangai didn’t make the trip to Cincinnati, either.

Johnson said Bagent is listed as week-to-week. He is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his starters would not play on Saturday vs. the Bears. It’s fair to assume the Bears won’t play their starters, either.

This puts third-string quarterback Case Keenum in line to start Saturday. He played the entire third quarter vs. the Browns last weekend, with Miller Moss taking the reins in the final frame.

While this means Keenum will start, it could also mean extended reps for Moss, too.