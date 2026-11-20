The Chicago Bears will be without a spark plug on their defense this week.

After he missed practice this week, defensive back Kyler Gordon will most likely miss Sunday's game against New Orleans with a lingering issues.

What we know:

Bears coach Ben Johnson was asked about Gordon's status on Friday. Gordon missed the first two days worth of practice, and Johnson candidly gave an update.

When asked if he'd play on Sunday, Johnson said "Probably not." Gordon will not practice on Friday.

Gordon is working through a shoulder issue that he suffered against Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. He hurt his shoulder on a long pass to Tez Johnson, but stayed in and finished the game. After the game, Gordon said he was fine.

Gordon might be the only Bears starter to miss Sunday's game. Running back Kyle Monangai, defensive back Malik Muhammad and wide receiver Luther Burden were all full participants and will most likely practice in full on Friday.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how much time Gordon will miss with this injury.

Gordon missed the first five weeks of the season with a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for all of training camp.