Chicago Bears officially sign 11 players to their practice squad

The Brief The Chicago Bears have most of their practice squad set. According to the NFL's transactions page, the Bears have signed 11 players to their practice squad. More moves might come soon, too.



The Chicago Bears have most of their practice squad set.

According to the NFL's transactions page, the Bears have signed 11 players to their practice squad.

Chicago Bears 2026 Practice Squad

Salvon Ahmed

Caden Barnett

Stephen Carlson

Marcus Davenport

Kaden Davis

Kyle Hergel

Wayne Matthews

Scotty Miller

Deantre Prince

JP Richardson

Marlen Sewell

Bears add four veterans to the practice squad

Of the Bears' practice squad signings, four are listed as veterans: wide receiver Scotty Miller, defensive end Marcus Davenport, running back Salvon Ahmed and tight end Stephen Carlson.

The Bears kept Carlson on their practice squad last year, and he is familiar with the Bears' offensive system. Miller shined in training camp, and this keeps the Barrington native close to him.

Ahmed challenged Roschon Johnson for the No. 3 running back spot, but Johnson won that battle. Ahmed made enough plays to stay around, though.

Davenport was a late signing, and didn't participate in team drills with the Bears in training camp nor did he play in a preseason game. The Bears keep him on the practice squad and give him more chances to ramp up in case they want to promote him mid-season.

Bears add practice squad players at thin positions

With the Bears thin at linebacker and defensive back, they've added players who were with the team throughout all training camp.

Linebacker Wayne Matthews remains with the team. As do defensive backs Deantre Prince and Marlen Sewell.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Caden Bennett, who was consistently with the Bears' second-team offense at right guard, or wide receiver Kaden Davis, who shined enough in camp as a receiver to earn first-team reps, get called up to the 53-man roster if there was an injury.

What's next:

Each NFL team can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads. The Bears only signed 11 players to their practice squad.

There may be more additions to the practice squad tomorrow, especially once the Bears settle their 53-man roster with linebacker additions once they've put tight end Hayden Large and safety Coby Bryant on injured reserve, as is expected and was reported by the Chicago Tribune.