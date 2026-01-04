Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams sets franchise passing record vs. Lions

For the first time since 1995, there's a new Chicago Bears quarterback at the top of the record books.

With a 25-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Jahdae Walker, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set the franchise record for passing yards in a single season.

Erik Kramer once held the record with 3,838 yards passing. Jay Cutler came close to breaking it.

Williams finally did in Year 2 as a pro.

What they're saying:

The Bears downplayed the idea of Williams cracking the 4,000-yard mark, let alone breaking Kramer's record.

"Our number one objective is to win this ball game," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Whatever that takes, that's our goal. We'll see where it's at the end of the year, but that's the tertiary goal if you will."

However, Williams attested to what it would mean to set those records in just his second year at the helm as the Bears' starting quarterback.

"I think I was brought here for those types of things and these type of moments – things that haven't been done here to try and be able to accomplish," Williams said. "Like I've said before, the self-goals and all of that always gets swept under when you go for the team goals. That's winning ball games. That's first and foremost in my mind. That's first and foremost for this team. The most important thing is winning ball games and heading into the playoffs with some momentum and some good energy heading into the playoffs."

Now, Williams owns one of those records.

What's next:

Williams needed 270 passing yards to break the 4,000-yard mark, which he still might reach if he can light up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

If not, the playoffs await Williams and the Bears.