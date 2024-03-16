Chicago Bears reportedly trade Justin Fields to Pittsburgh: What it means for the Bears

Justin Fields' time as the Chicago Bears quarterback is over. Now, a new quarterback is coming to Chicago.

The Bears are reportedly dealing Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the NFL Network.

According to ESPN, the Bears are receiving a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft that could become a fourth-round selection based on playing time.

Fields wrote a goodbye to Chicago on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the news broke.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," Fields wrote on X. "Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success."

After three seasons in Chicago, Fields will have a chance to compete with Russell Wilson and earn a long-term deal.

Fields finishes his time in Chicago with a 10-28 overall record as a starting quarterback. He piloted the Bears through its massive rebuild following the Matt Nagy era.

Fields threw for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions as a passer. As a runner, Fields ran for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 2022 season, where he set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, earned him ninth place in the 2022 NFL MVP voting.

Former general manager Ryan Pace traded up from the No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to No. 11 overall to select Fields.

This also means the Bears are taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks for a receiver against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images / Getty Images)

What Justin Fields' trade means for the Bears

A new era of Chicago Bears football is coming.

Fields was expected to be the quarterback of the future for the Bears. After three seasons, that never materialized consistently.

Now, the Bears will undoubtedly draft a quarterback No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The debate - keep Fields or trade the No. 1 overall pick - had continued for months. Until the NFL Combine, there was no indication the Bears were leaning either way in that debate.

During the combine, however, rumors began circulating that teams were contacting the Bears about Fields' availability. There were also rumors deals for Fields were being constructed during the week.

That all led to Saturday. Fields has officially been dealt.

It's a new era in Chicago.