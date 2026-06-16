Chicago Bears sign 2 UFL players after minicamp ends

The Chicago Bears made a set of moves after mandatory minicamp ended last week, bringing in two players who most recently played in the United Football League.

What we know:

The Bears announced on Tuesday they've signed wide receiver Kaden Davis and linebacker Tony Fields II. The two played for the Houston Gamblers and Columbus Aviators, respectively.

In a corresponding move, the Bears released linebacker Dominique Hampton and kicker Gabriel Plascencia.

Davis joins the receiver room after the Bears noted in May they might add to the room. The team currently has Zavion Thomas, Scotty Miller, J.P. Richardson and Omari Kelly competing for one of the depth positions behind the likes of Jahdae Walker, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond. What helps Davis' cause is how he has a background in special teams.

Jones will add depth and competition to the linebacker room, which finished minicamp without three rostered linebackers on the final day. D'Marco Jackson suffered an injury and didn't participate in the final two days. Rookie Keyshaun Elliott and second-year player Ruben Hyppolite II were not present on the practice fields.

The backstory:

Davis played college football at Northwest Missouri State, which is near Kansas City. In college, he caught 55 passes for 971 yards and 11 total touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska-Kearny.

Davis also participated in training camp with the Detroit Lions briefly in 2024. That was when Ben Johnson and Antwaan Randle-El were on the Lions' staff as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

With the Gamblers in Houston, Davis caught four passes for 32 yards in five games. He found most of his success in the return game, returning 10 kicks for 275 yards.

Fields played at West Virginia, and also spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He last played in Cleveland in 2024, spending the 2025 season with the Aviators. With the Browns, he played in 45 games and started 10. He recorded 88 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown.