Chicago Bears training camp report: What we learned from a ‘thumping’ day at Halas Hall

The Brief Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson promised physicality. The Bears delivered. The Bears held their longest practice of camp on Thursday, featuring physical live periods. The defense was steady and the offense was inconsistent, but both sides shined.



Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson promised physicality before Thursday’s practice.

"Today will be the longest practice that we’ve had yet," Johnson said. "There will be some thumping."

The Bears delivered.

In their longest and hardest-hitting practice so far in training camp, the Bears saw some tempers flare and both sides of the ball find success.

Here’s what we learned from Thursday’s physical practice.

Defense sets the physical tone early

The Bears’ first team drill of the day was a 9-on-7. It was a run-defense drill, pitting the offensive line and tight ends against the defensive line and second level of the defense.

This is where the flare ups started.

"Super physical, that’s what we’ve been doing every day," Bears defensive end Austin Booker said. "That’s how we want to play this year."

There was plenty of jawing and swiping between the offense and defense in this drill. Kiran Amegadije was getting into it with Anthony Johnson Sr., while a few group squabbles built off of that.

The offense had a few wins. Running back Brittain Brown burst through the line for a long gain, and had another good run. But, the defense ended the drill with some physical plays.

Rookie defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg was going back and forth with offensive players, but had a tackle for loss where he upended the ball carrier.

James Lynch also broke through the line and threw a ballcarrier back on the final play of the period.

"That’s our mentality this year," Booker said. "We’re getting off the ball."

Big picture view:

The defense thrived in the other team drills, too. After the offense started with a long touchdown, the defense rallied. The Bears intercepted Caleb Williams, Montez Sweat forced the offensive line to commit a holding penalty and shut down the second team period with stellar coverage.

The offense may have won the two-minute drill, but the defense was always ready to capitalize when the offense wasn’t completely on the same page or on schedule.

"It’s never as good as we think," Bears defensive back Cam Lewis said. "It’s never as bad as we think."

The offense's inconsistent day

Bears’ right guard Jonah Jackson said it perfectly earlier this week when discussing the offense in camp.

"There’s always going to be hiccups," Jackson said.

It was true early on Thursday. The team periods featured an up-and-down, inconsistent offense.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was spotty with his accuracy. The offense had multiple penalties. Plays didn’t develop properly. Receivers were slipping on the practice field grass.

Williams’ started team drills with an eye-popping play, rolling out and hitting Rome Odunze in a scramble play. Odunze then took the ball to the end zone, weaving through defenders to score.

Shortly after, Odunze slipped on the turf and a pass intended for him went right into Tyrique Stevenson’s arms. There’s still a level of install the Bears are

"We are in the foundation phase," Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond said.

Big picture view:

The offense rallied to end on a high note.

The two-minute drill started at the offense’s 35-yard line with 1:41 left on the clock in an end-of-game situation, and Williams drove the offense into the end zone.

Williams went 6-6 in the drill, overcoming a big tackle for loss by Austin Booker to set up a third down. Williams hit Odunze for a first down on third and five to extend near the red zone. Two plays later, Williams found Luther Burden III in the back of the end zone.

The offense may have had an inconsistent day, but they left the field with the last laugh.

Banged-up Bears

The Bears face more injury questions after Thursday.

Linebacker TJ Edwards left practice early on. Offensive tackle Braxton Jones left practice with the training staff. Later, pass rusher Montez Sweat walking off the field back into Halas Hall with the training staff, too.

Both Sweat and Jones left the field under their own power, and it remains to be seen if they’ll miss any time. The same can’t be said for two reserves in the Bears’ secondary.

Gervarrius Owens and Dallis Flowers went down in different drills on Friday and it didn’t look good for either player.

Flowers went down during team period and was stayed on the turf for a while. He was helped off the field by trainers and couldn’t put much weight on his right leg.

Owens went down after a punt drill and was in a lot of pain. He needed a cart to leave the field.

With starters Kyler Gordon and Coby Bryant both out, the defensive depth took a hit on Thursday.