Chicago Bears urge fans to arrive early for the first home game of the season

The Chicago Bears will play their first home game of the season this weekend. It’s also the first time fans will be allowed in the stands in over a year.

The last time the Bears played at Soldier Field was in January, but no fans were allowed at that time.

Masks will be required anywhere indoors, but are optional outside.

The team says it knows tailgating is a fun tradition, but it’s reminding everyone to get their mobile tickets ready to go and not to wait until the last minute to go to the stadium for the game.

"This will just be old habits and old traditions getting kicked back in. And just like we used to always express, we're going to continue to just hone in on this year, just come in as early as you can," said Lee Twarling, Chicago Bears Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Relations.

Fans do not have to have the vaccine to go to the game, but the team will have a vaccination tent outside the stadium for those who want to get the shot.