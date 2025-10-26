Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live scores and updates from Week 8

By
Published  October 26, 2025 11:00am CDT
Bears
Bears Game Day Live: Why the NFL will look into the Ravens' QB moves

The Baltimore Ravens made it seem like Lamar Jackson would play Sunday. That's not the case. Cassie Carlson's Bear Necessities focus on why the NFL will look into what happened with the Ravens.

The Chicago Bears can make it five in a row.

Before the season, most would take a three-game winning streak. Now, the Bears can do something they haven't done since last decade. They won't have to worry about a former NFL MVP, either.

Follow along with us here for live updates and scores as the Bears travel to Baltimore for the first time since 2017.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens live scores and updates

Pregame

The Bears are warming up in Baltimore. They'll do so without Cole Kmet, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Roschon Johnson. Time will tell if the next men up can help lift the Bears to a win.

Bears Inactives vs. Ravens

TE Cole Kmet
CB Tyrique Stevenson
RB Roschon Johnson
QB Case Keenum
DT Chris Williams
LB Ruben Hyppolite

Next man up: Bears TE Colston Loveland

The Bears' rookie tight end, and top-10 pick, is in line for the spotlight vs. the Ravens.

Here's why the Bears coaching staff has the utmost confidence in the Michigan man as he prepares for a bigger role vs. the Ravens.

Why the Chicago Bears are confident rookie Colston Loveland can step up with Cole Kmet potentially out
Why the Chicago Bears are confident rookie Colston Loveland can step up with Cole Kmet potentially out

If Cole Kmet is out Sunday, he leaves a hole in an offense where he's been one of head coach Ben Johnson’s most trusted skill players. This opens up a door for rookie Colston Loveland.

What's next after Gordon, Jones go on IR?

Kyler Gordon and Braxton Jones will miss the next four games. What happens with those two out as the injuries begin to pile up for the Bears?

What's next after Bears place cornerback Kyler Gordon, left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve
What's next after Bears place cornerback Kyler Gordon, left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones will miss at least the next four games after the team placed them on injured reserve. Here's what next for the team.

