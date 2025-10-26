Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live scores and updates from Week 8

The Chicago Bears can make it five in a row.

Before the season, most would take a three-game winning streak. Now, the Bears can do something they haven't done since last decade. They won't have to worry about a former NFL MVP, either.

Follow along with us here for live updates and scores as the Bears travel to Baltimore for the first time since 2017.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens live scores and updates

Pregame

The Bears are warming up in Baltimore. They'll do so without Cole Kmet, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Roschon Johnson. Time will tell if the next men up can help lift the Bears to a win.

Bears Inactives vs. Ravens

TE Cole Kmet

CB Tyrique Stevenson

RB Roschon Johnson

QB Case Keenum

DT Chris Williams

LB Ruben Hyppolite

Next man up: Bears TE Colston Loveland

The Bears' rookie tight end, and top-10 pick, is in line for the spotlight vs. the Ravens.

Here's why the Bears coaching staff has the utmost confidence in the Michigan man as he prepares for a bigger role vs. the Ravens.

Featured article

What's next after Gordon, Jones go on IR?

Kyler Gordon and Braxton Jones will miss the next four games. What happens with those two out as the injuries begin to pile up for the Bears?