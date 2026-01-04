Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live scores and updates from Week 18

By
Published  January 4, 2026 1:11pm CST
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

We've made it to the finish line for some.

The Chicago Bears aren't among the teams with an early finish line, though. The Bears will play on into the playoffs.

Before that comes Week 18 against a division opponent.

Follow along with us here for live scoring plays and updates from the Bears' regular season finale against the Detroit Lions.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live scores and updates

2nd Quarter - Lions extend their lead

The Lions extend their lead with a 30-yard field goal. That was a 16-play drive by the Detroit offense.

The Bears' defense makes a red zone stand.

Lions 6, Bears 0

End of the 1st Quarter | Lions 3, Bears 0

1st Quarter - Lions open the scoring

The Lions strike first with a 34-yard field goal to cap an 11-play drive.

Lions 3, Bears 0

Injury Update - LB Ty Summers

The Bears elevated Summers to the active roster, and he left on a cart after the opening kickoff. He's questionable to return with a foot injury.

Kickoff

We're underway at Soldier Field.

The Lions get the ball first.

Inactives

The Bears will be without their starting left tackle today, as Ozzy Trapilo is sidelined.

OT Ozzy Trapilo
WR Rome Odunze
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
DB Nick McCloud
DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
QB Case Keenum (emergency 3rd QB)

Pregame

Players are warming up, including LT Ozzy Trapilo.

Trapilo is questionable with two injuries. Inactives are due soon.

What's at stake in Week 18?

