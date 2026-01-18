Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live scores and updates from the NFC Divisional Round

There's some history on the field today.

The Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. The two faced off in the 1986 NFL playoffs in the NFC Championship game.

In 2026, the Smiths vs. the Grabowskis square off with a chance to play Seattle for the right to advance to the Super Bowl.

Follow along with us here for live updates and scoring plays from a frigid NFC Divisional round as the Bears host the Rams.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams Live scores and updates

Is an O-line shuffle coming?

The Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday the Bears could be shuffling their offensive line.

With Ozzy Trapilo out for the rest of the season at left tackle and a formidable Rams' front lining up opposite the Bears' offense, it's likely the Bears will move all-pro guard Joe Thuney from left guard out to left tackle.

Thuney played left tackle for the Chiefs last season during Kansas City's run to a third consecutive Super Bowl. Jordan McFadden will start at left guard for the Bears.

Inactives

There aren't many surprises here the Bears' inactives list. Jahdae Walker, who has performed well with Rome Odunze's absence, is inactive again as Odunze is back again.

Bears' inactives

LT Braxton Jones

DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

CB Nick McCloud

LB Ruben Hyppolite II

WR Jahdae Walker

QB Case Keenum (emergency 3rd QB)

Rams' inactives

WR Tutu Atwell

CB Derion Kendrick

RB Jarquez Hunter

TE Nick Vannett

S Tanner Ingle

OL D.J. Humphries

QB Stetson Bennett IV (emergency 3rd QB)

Pregame

The Bears and Rams are in the building, and warm ups will commence shortly as the weather remains around 18 degrees.

Weathering 'Bear Weather'

Why a dip in the run game doesn't worry the offense

Welcome back, CJ Gardner-Johnson