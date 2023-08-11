Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team gearing up for season

The Chicago Bears kick off their pre-season Saturday at noon right here on FOX.

However, there's another Bears team that's getting ready to start their regular season. We're talking about the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team!

Players are gearing up for their season opener next Saturday.

The USA Wheelchair Football League is beginning its season with a tournament right here in the Chicago area.

"We're going to be having it in Grayslake, Illinois. It's at the College of Lake County. It's free to attend, we'll be having games Saturday and Sunday," said Mak Nong, member of the GLASA Bears Wheelchair Football team.

Eight teams from across the country are participating in the tournament.

Lake Forest-based "Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association" is hosting.