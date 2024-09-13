Chicago Bears will be without 2 rotational players Sunday, Rome Odunze & Keenan Allen are game-time decision

The Chicago Bears' final injury report before Sunday Night Football has the Bears without two depth pieces.

Their two starting receivers, however, are still questionable to play.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates and fullback Khari Blasingame are out against the Houston Texans. Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are questionable.

Allen did not practice on Friday. Odunze did practice, but was limited. It remains to be seen if the Bears will exercise caution with Odunze's MCL injury.

Both Allen and Odunze are game-time decisions on Sunday.

"I felt kind of a pop in there, so I knew something wasn't necessarily right," Odunze said Wednesday of his injury. "I usually try and walk things off and see how it feels. So I played the next play and then I was on a block and it didn't feel right."

Odunze was just about as cautious as could be when he recognized the injury was in his knee.

"I've never had anything with my knee," Odunze said. "I want to make sure I was a hundred percent, went to the trainers, asked for them to look at it."

The Bears would like to have a full offensive attack against a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Odunze and Allen would be key pieces to that offensive attack.

That offense will be without Bates, who came in against the Titans and rotated at right guard with Nate Davis. Bates stepped in at guard when Davis missed time in training camp with an injury and is a key depth piece at guard and center.

Bears' offensive line coach Chris Morgan said the plan to rotate Davis and Bates was because the two had dealt with injuries in camp.

"Both of those guys were dealing with some things within the last month, so that kind of plays into it," Morgan said. "I think it kind of just depends on the situation and both of those guys, when you have two guys that have played a lot of ball and two guys that are quality players, it's not just cookie cutter."

Now, the Bears won't have the chance to rotate against Houston. Instead, the Bears will look to players like Bill Murray and Matt Pryor to fill in the backup spot at right guard.