Chicago Bears will not play Caleb Williams, starters in Hall of Fame Game

Chicago Bears fans will have to wait longer before seeing Caleb Williams play in an NFL game.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday afternoon Williams and the rest of the Bears' starters will not play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Instead, Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback for the Bears.

Eberflus said the Bears, and other NFL teams, will have a chance to see some of the fringe players that might not make the Bears' roster but could earn a shot on another roster.

"It’s a great opportunity for the great role players we have on our team and our fringe roster players," Eberflus said.

Eberflus was asked about appeasing the fans, doing what Bears fans have been hoping to see. He said there has to be a split in doing right by the fanbase while also keeping the team in the forefront.

"The passion that Chicago fans have is second to none," Eberflus said. "You always have to put, in the front of your mind, the health and safety of your football team."