Chicago brings 3-game home winning streak into matchup with Toronto FC

Toronto FC (12-10-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (9-12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto FC looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Fire are 5-7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Bastian Schweinsteiger ranks sixth in MLS play with 10 cards, all of them yellow. Chicago has 61 cards, accumulating two red cards.

Toronto FC is 10-3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC has given up 32 of its 50 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Sapong has 12 goals and one assist for Chicago. Nemanja Nikolic has six goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with six assists. Patrick Mullins has two goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Toronto FC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: None listed.

Toronto FC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.