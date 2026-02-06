Woman set on fire on CTA train discharged from hospital: 'Important step'

The Brief The woman set on fire aboard a CTA train last November has been released from the hospital. Bethany MaGee thanked medical staff and supporters and asked for privacy as she continues her recovery. The suspect remains in federal custody facing terrorism charges and a possible life sentence.



The woman who was set on fire aboard a CTA train last November was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

What they're saying:

Bethany MaGee released a statement following her release from Stroger Hospital:

"Yesterday marked an important step in my recovery, as I was discharged from Cook County Health Stroger Hospital. My family and I are grateful to be able to celebrate this milestone, and we want to sincerely thank everyone who has offered support, kindness, and encouragement during this time.

I am especially thankful to the burn team at Stroger Hospital for their exceptional care, compassion, and expertise, as well as for the support they showed my family throughout my hospitalization.

I kindly ask for continued respect for my privacy and that of my family, as I focus on my recovery."

The backstory:

MaGee was set on fire aboard a Blue Line train on Nov. 17 by 50-year-old Lawrence Reed in an attack that was captured on CTA surveillance video.

According to investigators and court documents, Reed bought gasoline about 20 minutes before the attack, then boarded the train and poured it over MaGee. She tried to escape, but he ignited her.

Reed, who has a lengthy criminal history, was charged with committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system. He was ordered to remain detained in federal custody pending his trial.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.