Chicago Cubs acquire Kevin Gausman from Toronto: What it means for the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made a much-needed acquisition before the MLB Trade Deadline on Monday.

The Cubs acquired starting pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays in exchange for two prospects.

Here's what it means for the Cubs going forward.

Full Trade: Cubs acquire Gausman

Cubs acquire: Pitcher Kevin Gausman

Blue Jays acquire: Triple-A outfielder Brett Bateman and Single-A infielder Ty Southisene

By the numbers:

Gausman comes to Cubs with numbers that don't jump off the page.

So far in the 2026 season, he has a 5-10 record with a 4.38 ERA. But, he has tallied 127 strikeouts this year, which is tied for 22nd in the Major Leagues.

The Cubs do not have control over Gausman after this season. He's an impending free agent ahead of the 2027 season, as he's in the final year of a five-year, $110 million contract.

One of the reasons Gausman was necessary for the Cubs was because of his postseason experience.

He helped the Blue Jays to the World Series last year, staring two World Series games. He has a 3.83 ERA in 14 career playoff games, including a 2.93 ERA in the 2025 playoffs.

Of the two prospects the Cubs sent to Toronto, Southisene ranked as Chicago's No. 13 prospect and Bateman ranked No. 21 according to MLB Pipeline.

What's next:

Gausman might not be the last pitcher the Cubs acquire before tomorrow's deadline, either.

If the Cubs want to further a potential World Series run, they could use another starting pitcher or a high-end relief pitcher.

Tarik Skubal is off the market, as the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Skubal from Detroit.

The Cubs have also recently acquired pitchers David Peterson and Aaron Civale, with Peterson pitching well since his arrival in Chicago. Right-handers Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera are also set to return at some point in August, with both sitting on the 15-day injured list.

It's possible the Cubs will add two pitchers, or maybe more, before Monday's deadline passes. Gausman's addition is a sign the team isn't settling.

At last year's trade deadline, the Cubs acquired Willi Castro, Michael Soroka, Taylor Rogers and Andrew Kittredge. In the postseason, Kittredge made the most impact.

The Cubs will hope to find another pitcher that makes the same kind of impact in the starting rotation and in the bullpen. Gausman is a pitcher they can count on to bolster their starting rotation.

Adding another starter would mean the Cubs can move Colin Rea to the bullpen. Adding a reliever would bolster the bullpen further.