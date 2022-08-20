Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs place RHP Keegan Thompson on IL, recall Anderson Espinoza

CHICAGO - Chicago Cubs right-handed starter Keegan Thompson has been put on the 15-day IL with low back tightness. 

The team recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa. 

The 27-year-old Thompson leads the Cubs in wins with a 9-5 record and 3.97 ERA. 

He has made 17 starts since joining Chicago's rotation on May 11. 

Manager David Ross doesn't believe Thompson's injury is serious, but said it affected the righty on Friday against Milwaukee when he allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings.
 