Chicago Cubs trade top prospect Owen Caissie, 2 others for Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera | Reports

The Chicago Cubs have added a major arm to their starting rotation.

According to multiple reports, the Cubs have acquired starting pitcher Edward Cabrera in a three-for-one deal.

Bleacher Nation first reported the beginnings of the deal on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Cubs are adding a massive arm to their starting rotation.

Cabrera has a reputation for being a hard-throwing starter. He's coming off the best season of his career in 2025, where he finished with a 8-7 record, a 3.53 ERA and a career-high 150 strikeouts over 137.2 innings pitched.

This didn't come without cost, though.

The Cubs are sending top outfield prospect Owen Caissie to the Marlins in this trade. The Cubs are also sending infielder Cristian Hernandez and utility player Edgardo DeLeon.

Caissie was set to join the starting lineup for the Cubs next summer, filling the void left by Kyle Tucker who is not assumed to return to Chicago in 2026. Caissie was the top prospect in the Cubs' organization and the 47th-best prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

In 12 games and 26 total at-bats, Caissie hit a home run and drove in four RBI.

The other side:

Acquiring Cabrera means the Cubs' will have a fortified pitching rotation in 2026.

Last season, Justin Steele and Javier Assad suffered injuries that would keep them out long-term. Steele never returned after suffering an injury in April, while Assad eventually came back in August off the 60-day injured list.

That left the Cubs with a rotation of Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd, before rookie Cade Horton emerged as a potential ace.

Horton suffered an injury that kept him out of the playoff run, as pitching eventually became a part of the roster the Cubs wanted to address in the offseason.

Cabrera now joins that rotation now, and will be a future piece of the team. Cabrera has three years of team control. The Cubs will have their choice of rotation next season with Steele, Cabrera, Horton, Imanaga, Taillon and Boyd all in the mix.

What's next:

Now, the Cubs will turn their attention to adding to the offensive side of their roster.

With Tucker most likely gone, the Cubs could look to add a starting outfielder to pair with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ. They could move Seiya Suzuki to right field, meaning the Cubs would be in the market for a designated hitter.

However the Cubs decide to address their needs, they'll need to do it with some of the biggest names in free agency already off the market.

The names remaining to know: infielders Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman. According to The Athletic, the Cubs have been in talks with both Bichette and Bregman.