Chicago Fire reportedly set to make massive international signing

The Brief Robert Lewandowski is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Fire after his Barcelona contract expires. The 38-year-old Polish star would be the MLS's biggest international signing since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. The deal has not been announced, but it is expected to be finalized within the next week.



One of the world’s highest-profile offensive players is set to join the Chicago Fire.

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly signing with the Fire, according to reports.

What we know:

According to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Fire is signing Lewandowski to a two-year deal.

He currently has a contract with FC Barcelona which is set to expire.

He’s known as a prolific offensive player. He’s made 167 appearances for the Polish national team and has 89 career goals.

At 38, he joins a long list of international star players to join the MLS ranks. Lionel Messi joined Miami’s MLS team ahead of the 2023 season, sparking increased interest league-wide.



Lewandowski’s signing would rank as the highest-profile international signing to the MLS since Messi’s signing.

What we don't know:

The signing is yet to be announced by the Fire, even though they’re reported to still be in contract talks.

Romano is reporting Lewandowski will officially sign the deal within the next week.