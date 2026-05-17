Chicago native David Folorunsho commits to Notre Dame football: What it means for the Irish

The Notre Dame football footprint in Chicago grew under head coach Marcus Freeman.

Chicago native and St. Patrick High School defensive lineman David Folorunsho announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Friday in a massive win for the Irish on the recruiting trail.

What we know:

Folorunsho was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports' database, and a five-star prospect by On3's database.

Specifically on 247Sports, Folorunsho is ranked as the No. 79 player nationally and the No. 7 defensive lineman. In the composite rankings, Folorunsho the No. 43 prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman in the composite rankings.

According to 247Sports, Folorunsho has also been regarded as one of the fastest-rising high school prospects in the nation during offseason.

It wasn't just winning over a top-rated prospect, either. Folorunsho chose Notre Dame over Georgia, Miami, Michigan, and Texas Tech. All these programs are considered contenders on the recruiting trail with NIL money to pursue any prospect they want.

The Irish won the battle.

It's a big step for a team that's been winning the recruiting battles it has wanted to win recently.

Dig deeper:

This could be one of a few Chicagoans who don a Notre Dame uniform in the college ranks.

Folorunsho is a massive win for Notre Dame's recruiting room. Not only does it land a future building block for the Irish's defensive line under defensive line coach Charlie Patridge, but it shows the Irish are active in the Chicago area.

Notre Dame is also currently courting Mt. Carmel standouts Roman Igwebuike and Tavares Harrington. Both have visited South Bend. Brother Rice defensive lineman Brayden Parks has also been an Irish target, however it remains to be seen if landing Folorunsho changes the team's plans at defensive tackle.

Chicagoan Christopher Burgess Jr. is already an Irish defensive lineman. He committed to Notre Dame out of Simeon.

It isn't just the first massive recruiting win Chicago. Notre Dame is fixing to make sure it isn't the last.

The Irish have plenty of recruits from the Chicago suburbs. Winning the best recruits in Chicago means this is becoming an area Notre Dame and Freeman are beginning to own.