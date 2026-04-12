Chicago Sky trade Ariel Atkins for Rickea Jackson: What it means for the Sky

The Chicago Sky have made a second major trade this offseason.

After sending Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream for two first-round picks, the Sky have acquired Rickea Jackson from the Los Angeles Sparks.

What we know:

The Sky have acquired Jackson, a high-profile scoring player, from Los Angeles in exchange for Ariel Atkins.

This ends Atkins’ run in Chicago after just one season. The Sky traded two first-round picks to the Mystics to acquire Atkins, who selected Notre Dame's Sonia Citron with the third overall pick.

The Sky struggled to live up to their expectations. While the Mystics also struggled in the 2025 season, Citron became a WNBA All-Star which hurt the optics in the long run for the Sky.

In 2025, the Sky struggled offensively to make shots. Acquiring Jackson will solve that immediate issue.

Sending Atkins means the Sky lose a little on the defensive side of the ball in their guard rotation. However, the team has a chance to pick a defensive-minded player in the 2026 WNBA Draft to help ease that loss.

Big picture view:

Adding Jackson brings a top-tier scoring player to Chicago. It also fits the need the Sky have for a go-to scoring player who can fill the stat sheet.

After struggling to consistently shoot from behind the arc in 2025, the Sky get a player who can shoot from beyond the perimeter but can also score at every level on the court.

Atkins is a great player. However, the Sky asked her to play an offensive role when her skill set is more on the defensive side of the ball. Jackson is pure offense.

The Sky have signed Skylar Diggins and Azura Stevens in free agency. That puts Diggins at the point guard position and Stevens at the four in the post next to Kamilla Cardoso.

Jackson can take the scoring role at the three, which is a player skill set the team hasn't had since Kahleah Copper played for the Sky.

The Sky tied with the Sun for last in the WNBA with a team average of 75.8 points per game in 2025. This is a move that will immediately bump up that average. Jackson has averaged 14 points per game in her Sparks career, and shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Sky shot 33 percent as a team from 3-point range last year.

Now, Jackson will line up in an offense with Stevens and Diggins. With Courtney Vandersloot recovering from a torn ACL, Diggins will be the primary ball handler with Stevens, Jacy Sheldon, Hailey Van Lith and Jackson as options on offense.

Jackson can take over as the primary scoring player, which fits her skill set. That was never Atkins' skill set, and she will now join a team that has ball-dominant scorer Kelsey Plum. Atkins' defense will be a welcome addition to free-agent signee Nneka Ogwumike, re-signed forward Dearica Hamby and third-year center Cameron Brink.

It's a trade that works for both sides.