Chicago White Sox honor Black History Month with 'ACE' program celebration

The Chicago White Sox are commemorating Black History Month with a special event highlighting the impact of their Amateur City Elite (ACE) program on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Fifteen rising baseball stars, all African American, were present at the event. Established in 2007, the ACE program mentors young black athletes aspiring to succeed in baseball while also providing resources for broader personal development.

Participants in the ACE program are paired with mentors, engage in discussions on mental health, and have access to ACT prep resources. Although the program's signing day occurred in November, organizers arranged an additional event featuring surprises such as a Q&A session with assistant manager Josh Barfield and dinner with the student-athletes and their families.

Since its inception, the ACE program has seen more than 280 participants, with over 29 ACE alumni selected in the Major League Baseball draft.