College Basketball Crown: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports writers

The 2025 College Basketball Crown field is set, which means it's time to break out your No. 2 pencils and fill out your brackets ahead of the first-year postseason event, which is set to take place from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas and will air on FOX and FS1.

The 16-team bracket features teams spread across the following seven conferences: Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, WCC, Mountain West, A-10 and AAC.

Arizona State , Cincinnati , UCF , Utah and Colorado represent the Big 12, while Georgetown, Villanova , DePaul and Butler are from the Big East. Nebraska and USC will join the event from the Big Ten. Washington State and Oregon State both hail from the WCC, and Boise State comes from the Mountain West. Rounding out the field is George Washington from the A-10 and Tulane from the AAC.

Who will be CROWNED champs of the College Basketball Crown?

We asked FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen to submit their brackets ahead of the College Basketball Crown.

Let's get to it!

John Fanta , college basketball broadcaster and reporter

First-round winners: Butler, Boise State, Nebraska, Georgetown, Cincinnati, Oregon State, Villanova, USC



Second-round winners: Boise State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, USC



Semifinal winners: Boise State, USC



Champion: Boise State

Michael Cohen , college football and basketball writer

First-round winners: Utah, Boise State, Nebraska, Georgetown, Cincinnati, UCF, Villanova, USC



Second-round winners: Boise State, Nebraska, UCF, USC

Semifinal winners: Boise State, USC

Champion: Boise State