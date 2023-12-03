Corbett scores 23 and Chicago State defeats Stetson 77-54

Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points as Chicago State beat Stetson 77-54 on Sunday.

Corbett added nine rebounds for the Cougars (3-8). Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 16 points and added five assists. Noble Crawford was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Hatters (5-3) were led by Jalen Blackmon, who recorded 17 points. Aubin Gateretse added 12 points for Stetson. Stephan D. Swenson also had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.