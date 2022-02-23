Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County

Coupet Jr. leads S. Illinois over Illinois St. 90-69

By AP NEWS
Published 
Illinois State
Associated Press

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Ben Coupet Jr. had 22 points as Southern Illinois easily defeated Illinois State 90-69 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Domask had 16 points and nine assists for Southern Illinois (16-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Lance Jones added 16 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Southern Illinois.

Antonio Reeves had 18 points for the Redbirds (11-19, 4-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kendall Lewis added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Illinois State 75-69 on Feb. 5.