Cubs add to bullpen, agree to deal with Boxberger

The Cubs added bullpen help, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger.

The deal announced Thursday includes a mutual option for 2024.

The 34-year-old Boxberger was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season. An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2015 when he led the American League with 41 saves, he is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 seasons with San Diego, the Rays, Arizona, Kansas City, Miami and the Brewers. Chicago relievers had a 4.12 ERA last season.

The Cubs finished 74-88 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. They signed former National League MVP Cody Bellinger to a $17.5 million, one-year contract and agreed to a four-year deal with right-hander Jameson Taillon worth roughly $68 million. But they lost one of the final holdovers from the 2016 World Series championship team, with three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.