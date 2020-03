article

Yu Darvish pitched two innings in his spring debut for the Chicago Cubs and showed off a fastball that reached 98 miles per hour.

Darvish gave up a home run on his first pitch, with Orlando Arcia of the Milwaukee Brewers hitting a drive over the wall.

Darvish says he predicted he would allow a homer on his pitch, figuring he would throw a fastball over the plate for a strike and Arcia would swing.