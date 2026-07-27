Cubs DFA veteran pitcher and starter Jameson Taillon

The Chicago Cubs have moved on from Jameson Taillon.

The team announced they've designated their veteran starter for assignment after a tough outing on Sunday.

What we know:

The Cubs' DFA'd Taillon Monday after he struggled against the Pirates on Sunday.

In his Sunday start, Taillon pitched four innings while giving up six hits, seven earned runs and three home runs. Taillon, 34, has struggled in 2026 with a 2-6 record and a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts this season.

Taillon signed a four-year contract with the Cubs in December 2022 and was set to be a free agent after this season.

Taillon was a cemented starter after a solid 2025 season. He had an 11-7 record with a 3.68 ERA. He started Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the Padres and didn't allow a run as the Cubs clinched the series.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs called up Andrew Wantz from Des Moines.

Wantz, 30, has a 2-1 record with a 4.32 ERA in seven appearances this season with the Iowa Cubs. He started three of those seven appearances.

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What we don't know:

The Cubs need pitching help, and this just exacerbates the need for a starter heading into next week's trade deadline.

The Cubs are expected to add multiple pitchers at the deadline. Taillon's exit is just a sign of how the Cubs need to ensure they add a starter to the rotation that's been hampered by injuries so far in 2026.

Fully separating from Taillon is a big surprising because of how short-handed the Cubs' pitching rotation is.

But, this is a sign that rotation could see an overhaul in a week as the trade deadline nears.