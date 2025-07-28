Chicago Cubs, president Jed Hoyer agree to contract extension, team says

The Brief The Cubs and Jed Hoyer, the team's president of baseball operations, agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced. Hoyer was in the final year of a five-year contract. He initially joined the club as executive vice president and general manager in 2011.



The Chicago Cubs and Jed Hoyer, the team's president of baseball operations, have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced.

What we know:

While the team announced the deal on Monday, it did not disclose the terms of the deal.

"Jed and his baseball operations staff have built a healthy player development organization and put an exciting, playoff contending team on the field. We are looking forward to the rest of the season and to working with Jed for years to come," said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts, in a statement.

Hoyer was in the last year of his five-year contract.

He's served in that role since 2020. Hoyer joined the Cubs in 2011 as executive vice president and general manager.

"I’m so grateful for the Ricketts family’s trust and support for 14 years. The Cubs are a special organization with an amazing fan base. I’m excited to keep building on the momentum we have and to work with a terrific baseball operations staff to consistently deliver a championship-caliber team for this great city," Hoyer said in a statement.

This season, the Cubs are neck-and-neck with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the N.L. Central division with a 62-43 record through Monday.

What's next:

The Cubs begin a pivotal three-game series with the Brewers in Milwaukee on Monday night.