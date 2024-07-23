Expand / Collapse search

Cubs looking to 2025 and beyond at trade deadline, Hoyer says

By AP News
Published  July 23, 2024 8:19am CDT
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - The Cubs likely won't be making any moves at the trade deadline in an attempt to position the team for a playoff run this year, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday.

Chicago entered Monday night's game against Milwaukee at 48-53 and trailing several teams in the NL wild card standings, and Hoyer said 2025 was his priority when considering potential deals.

"I think we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year. If moves help us in ’25 and beyond, I think we're still exceptionally well positioned. I think that's where our focus will be," Hoyer said. "But just helping in ’24, I think that probably won't be our focus unless things change dramatically."

The Cubs had lost four of six entering Monday, although they won seven of eight before that. Chicago began the season 17-9 but then endured a 22-39 stretch to fall nine games under .500.

The Cubs rank near the bottom of Major League Baseball in batting average and slugging. Veterans Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson had nine homers apiece entering Monday, with Swanson batting a career-worst .210.

