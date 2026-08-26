Cubs right-hander Ben Brown suffers setback during rehab for neck injury

The Brief Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown suffered a setback in his rehab for a neck injury. This puts his availability for the stretch run of the season in doubt. Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced more on Wednesday.



Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown suffered a setback in his rehab for a neck injury, putting his availability for the stretch run of the season in doubt.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said plans to start Brown on a minor league rehab assignment are on hold after the 26-year-old experienced discomfort during a throwing session on Tuesday.

"We’re going to have to regroup and he’ll probably check back in with the doctors and see what it means," Counsell said Wednesday before Chicago's game against Arizona. "He said symptoms popped up at the end of the outing, and then worsened as the hours went on."

The backstory:

Brown has been on the injured list since June 19 with a stress reaction in his neck, an injury that caused him to miss significant time in 2024. He is 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games this season, including eight starts.

He transferred to the starting rotation after injuries riddled the Cubs' pitching rotation in May. Brown held his own as a starter then, turning in a 1.70 ERA over 42.1 innings as a starter.

The Cubs transferred Brown from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL earlier in August.