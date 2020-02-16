Cubs Yu Darvish: Astros should be stripped of 2017 World Series championship

article

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish says the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.

Darvish was hit hard by the Astros and lost two games for the Los Angeles Dodgers during that Series.

Major League Baseball has penalized the Astros for illicitly stealing signs that year. Darvish also says the Astros should be more "apologetic" in light of their cheating scam.

The 33-year-old Darvish was 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts for the Cubs last year.