David Bote, remembered for 2018 ultimate grand slam, gets DFA'd as Cubs make 2 other moves

David Bote's Chicago Cubs career includes one of the most memorable moments in recent history. That career came to an end Friday.

Bote was designated for assignment on Friday by the Cubs as the team recalled infielder Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs also claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.

Bote, 31, was hitting .304 with six RBI in 37 games this year.

Bote will be remembered for his ultimate grand slam against the Washington Nationals in 2018, where he walked off the Nats with a grand slam as the Cubs trailed by three in the bottom of the ninth.

In MLB history, there have only been 33 ultimate grand slams. Bote's was the 30th.

Giancarlo Stanton, Daniel Vogelbach and Josh Donaldson have hit the three ultimate grand slams since Bote's. Roger Connor hit the first-ever ultimate grand slam on Sept. 1, 1881, for the Troy Trojans.

Vázquez, 24, was originally drafted by the Cubs in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on May 22 vs. Atlanta, and played in two games with the Cubs this season.

With the Iowa Cubs, he is hitting .263 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 64 games.

Hollowell, 26, has made 32 major league appearances in relief. He did not appear in a game with the Diamondbacks, all his appearances came with the Colorado Rockies. Hollowell recorded 2-2 with one save and a 6.20 ERA between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Hollowell has pitched for Triple-A Reno and Triple-A Albuquerque in Arizona and Colorado's farm systems, posting a 1-1 record with a 6.23 ERA in 24 total appearances.

Hollowell made his major league debut on Sept. 19, 2022, against San Francisco. He was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of St. John’s.