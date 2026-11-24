The Brief DePaul downed Purdue 65-56 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday night. Layden Blocker scored 16 points, Ade Popoola had 15. It was one of the biggest wins for DePaul basketball in the last 20 years.



Layden Blocker scored 16 points, Ade Popoola had 15, and DePaul downed Purdue 65-56 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday night.

It was one of the biggest wins for DePaul basketball in the last 20 years.

DePaul 65, Purdue 56

The backstory:

Blocker was 6-of-10 shooting and Popoola grabbed five rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-0), who have won their first six games for the second time in the Chris Holtmann era.

Koree Cotton had 13 points (4-for-9 shooting), and Fabian Flores paced DePaul with six rebounds.

DePaul lost the rebound battle 36-27, but held Purdue to just 35% shooting (14% from deep) after entering the game ranked seventh in the nation and pacing the Big East in shooting defense.

They also forced 12 Purdue turnovers.

The Boilermakers had an early 10-0 run that put them ahead, but DePaul chipped away at the lead and trailed just 33-32 at the break.

The Blue Demons pulled away down the stretch thanks to 7-0, 5-0, and 6-0 runs to secure a nine-point victory.

Luke Ertel scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting for the Boilermakers (4-3), and Gicarri Harris added 11 points and six rebounds. Purdue had 16 total offensive rebounds, led by Caden Pierce, Jack Benter, and Ertel with two each.

The teams combined for just 11 assists.

Big picture view:

It's one thing to talk about beating a Power 4 team, but now DePaul has two wins over Big Ten teams. First, Northwestern. Now, Purdue.

"It's almost like a given every year," DePaul coach Chris Holtmann told reporters earlier this week. "It speaks to how good that program has been and how good of a job Matt (Painter) and his staff have done."

Even if Purdue isn't the same team it was last year that won the Big Ten Tournament Championship over eventual national champion Michigan, DePaul beat a top-50 team in the KenPom rankings that has been a consistent power in basketball because of Painter.

Holtmann's team is acing more tests. They're proving they're a team to be reckoned with and soon they'll get a chance to prove they're a squad that should be considered for the NCAA Tournament.

That comes with Big East play. However, before that is Pittsburgh.

In the latest KenPom rankings, DePaul sits at No. 38 after beating Purdue. The Pitt Panthers are No. 40. A win over Pitt would give DePaul two of its better wins since the turn of the decade and two of its better wins in the last 20 years back-to-back.

The sky was the limit for Holtmann, and now he's proving how he's gotten the DePaul program soaring.

"I think Pitt has had maybe the best start of anybody in college basketball," Holtmann told reporters. "When you look at the quality of wins, three high-major wins, and to do that through [six] games is super impressive. So what we're looking for is just continued growth, as the competition is significantly better than what we have faced. No offense to the other teams we played. But the reality is, I think this competition is really good."

Up next

DePaul: plays Pitt in the Beach Division championship game on Thursday.

Purdue: plays Oklahoma in a consolation game on Thursday.