DePaul can't overcome Dillon Mitchell's 15 points as the Demons fall to Cincy 83-61 in first round of CBC

Dillon Mitchell had 15 points to help lead Cincinnati to an 83-61 victory over DePaul in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday.

Cincinnati advances to play the winner of the first-round matchup between Oregon State and UCF in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Mitchell also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Bearcats (19-15). Day Day Thomas scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). He added five rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Jizzle James hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

CJ Gunn led the way for the Blue Demons (14-20) with 16 points and three steals. N.J. Benson added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Isaiah Rivera scored 14.

Cincinnati took the lead with 11 minutes left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-23 at halftime, with Mitchell racking up 10 points.