Final Word: A statement win for the Chicago Bears brings validation for GM Ryan Poles

There it was, in all its glory.

Ben Johnson, reveling in the Bears’ best win since 2018, removed his shirt in primal celebration. The Chicago Bears beat the Eagles 24-15. This win was, in order:

A win over the reigning Super Bowl Champs in a nationally televised game as the Bears now sit second in the NFC with a 9-3 record.

In 60 minutes, the Bears legitimized themselves.

On the first anniversary of the Bears hitting rock bottom and firing Matt Eberflus, one of the NFL’s original franchises became one of the best stories in the National Football League.

"We’re going to compete our tails off for 60 minutes," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "That’s what I know about our group. They have a lot of belief in what we’re doing. They have a lot of belief in themselves. They have a lot of belief in this coaching staff. And so that confidence just starts to develop and continues to bubble over."

It was also some staunch gratification for the man who put it together.

It was a validating day for Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles, who deserves his praise.

Big picture view:

There were plenty of detractors to how Poles put this team together. Especially last year when it all came crumbling down.

He had the haul of fame, which sent the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers for a litany of assets that included the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and DJ Moore. He had a rash of signings that plenty questioned.

On Friday, it all came together.

The quarterback he handpicked pulled the Bears away against a contender. The defense that finally got its two best defensive backs in the fold played with two of the best defensive playmakers in the NFL. One of those players, Nahshon Wright, Poles signed off the street and has become a diamond for a defense that thrives on takeaways.

Most of Poles' picks in the 2025 draft have made an impact this year, too. From Colston Loveland winning a game in Cincinnati, to Luke Newman and Ruben Hyppolite filling in after injuries and Luther Burden becoming a bigger part of the offense on a weekly basis. More on Ozzy Trapilo later.

The ground game with D'Andre Swift, the running back he signed in free agency, and Kyle Monangai, the draft steal he plucked out of Rutgers, rumbled for over 140 rushing yards.

"We knew we were going to win this game behind our O-line and their effort," Kyle Monangai said. "And they showed up for the task. They dominated. Then me and (running back D'Andre Swift) were able to do what we do best."

That leads us to the biggest thing. Most importantly, Poles solved the offensive line.

The offensive line has gone on its own worst-to-first turnaround. Poles rebuilt that line, which has now proved to be one of the best in the NFL. It was certainly better than the Eagles’ offensive line that had appeared in the Super Bowl just nine months prior. This was the most incredible part.

I imagine that had to feel really good for Poles, the former offensive lineman himself. His moves to pay Drew Dalman, trade for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney paid off. The tackles had to make Poles giddy.

It must have been validating to see Ozzy Trapilo, Poles’ second-round pick out of Boston College, hold up at left tackle. Or, maybe it was seeing Darnell Wright hold the fort against Jalen Carter, who Poles passed on to take Wright in the 2023 draft.

These are all playmakers that make up the offense.

"We’ve got elite backs," quarterback Caleb Williams said. "We have an elite offensive line, and we have an elite wide receiver group that is willing to go put themselves out there and block for the betterment of the team."

Most importantly, it was all coming together in the trenches.

"It doesn’t happen without that offensive line," Johnson said. "You can’t say enough about Ozzy and Joe and Drew Dalman and Jonah and then Darnell. I mean, those guys were huge for us, and so really proud of them."

What's next:

None of this happened, though, without Ben Johnson.

Poles was given the chance to lead the Bears’ coaching search. Poles landed him. Johnson said he wanted to stay in the NFC North. Poles put together the offer to pull him away from a playoff contender. Johnson shaped the Bears’ culture around the players that Poles acquired.

Those players might not have fit the last coaching staff. Johnson fit them to his schemes.

Now, that coach that Poles landed has the roster that Poles put together through the draft, trades and free agency on the cusp of a playoff berth while playing their best football of the season entering December.

There's plenty of Poles' fingerprints on the success that can’t be overlooked. He deserves his flowers in all of this, too.

It could get even better if the Johnson Bears can beat the Packers, too.

"We're for real," Swift said.