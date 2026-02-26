Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining a rare air for NHL coaches

Joel Quenneville's 1,000th career victory as an NHL head coach was so dramatic that he almost had to be reminded of the milestone when the clock finally hit zeros on the Anaheim Ducks' 6-5 comeback win.

When Quenneville stood at center ice with his wife, his daughter and his entire team for a postgame photo moments later Wednesday night, he allowed himself a moment out of the hockey grind to appreciate history.

"I wasn’t prioritizing the number," Quenneville said after joining Scotty Bowman in the most exclusive hockey coaching club. "I just wanted to play well tonight and find a way to win. That was the motivation, and it turned out to be a very special one as well."

His Ducks rallied to beat two-time defending conference champion Edmonton in their return from the Olympic break, overcoming a pair of two-goal deficits and another one-goal deficit during their frenetic four-goal third period.

Cutter Gauthier scored the winner with 1:14 to play, and Anaheim hung on for its NHL-leading eighth multigoal comeback win during its first year under Quenneville, whose players all gathered at the bench to mob their coach after the whistle.

"It was an important game for us in a lot of ways," said Quenneville, who has the second-place Ducks in the Stanley Cup playoff race for the first time since 2018. "They had the puck a lot more than we did, but at the same time, I thought we found a way to win a game. It had other meanings, but to me it was the importance of where it put us in the standings, and coming out of the break, the momentum that we could get off a win like tonight."

The 67-year-old Quenneville received some fine bottles of wine and cigars among his postgame gifts, but he planned to celebrate just with a beer.

The second member of the 1,000-win club took a long time to join Bowman, who got his 1,000th with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 8, 1997 — just a month after Quenneville coached his very first game with the St. Louis Blues.

Quenneville reached the mark in his 1,825th game of a career highlighted by three Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bowman finished his career in 2002 with 1,244 victories in 2,141 regular-season games, also winning nine Stanley Cup titles as a coach.

"He’s from a different league when I look at his company," Quenneville said about Bowman, who was a senior advisor of hockey operations to his son, general manager Stan Bowman, during the Blackhawks' successful run under Quenneville.

"I think he’s lonesome up there, the number he’s at," Quenneville added. "I had Scotty and Stan in Chicago together. We had some great wins, and he’s got a lot of Cups. He’s been very successful in the game. ... I’m happy to be getting the opportunity back in the game and be around a team like we’ve got now."

Quenneville has made a successful return to the NHL this season in Anaheim after a four-year absence from the league following his resignation from the Florida Panthers in late 2021 over his inaction during the Blackhawks' sexual abuse scandal 11 years earlier.

Quenneville's NHL ban was lifted in July 2024, and the Ducks hired him one year later to take over a struggling franchise with no playoff appearances in seven consecutive seasons. Anaheim (31-23-3) has vaulted into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race in its first season under Quenneville, who has led his teams to the playoffs in 20 of the 22 NHL seasons he finished behind a bench.

When asked if there were times when he wondered whether he would have a chance to reach 1,000 wins, Quenneville replied: "It’s something that I don’t think about. I think my motivation, my goals were always once you win a Cup one time, you can’t wait to do it again. It’s always been the reason why we’re doing what we’re doing."

After playing 13 NHL seasons as a sturdy defenseman with the signature bristly mustache he has sported for his entire adult life, Quenneville has been an NHL head coach for parts of 26 seasons, and he has won at every stop.

He led the Blues to seven consecutive playoff appearances before his firing. Quenneville then lasted just three seasons in Colorado despite producing two playoff teams.

He replaced Denis Savard behind the Blackhawks' bench in 2008 and led the Original Six franchise to eight straight playoff appearances and three championships — including the 2010 Stanley Cup, which ended the NHL's longest active drought at 59 seasons.

Quenneville joined the Panthers in April 2019, but his third season in Florida ended abruptly when the NHL banned him along with Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac "as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Blackhawks player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the club’s video coach," the league said.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman determined Quenneville had showed remorse for his inaction on the allegations that surfaced during Chicago’s playoff run to a Stanley Cup title. Quenneville said he also worked with advocacy groups to study the proper ways to lead in such situations.

Quenneville remained intently focused on the NHL during his four years away from the bench, watching games every night on television from his home in Florida and staying in contact with his countless friends in the game. Those friends included Pat Verbeek, his former teammate with the Hartford Whalers and the Ducks' general manager.

Verbeek fired Greg Cronin and persuaded owner Henry Samueli to take the potential risk and the definite public-relations hit of hiring Quenneville. The move has worked out splendidly on the ice so far, with the Ducks dramatically improving their record with a talented young core gaining another year of experience.

Bowman and Quenneville could be joined in the 1,000-win club by two more veteran coaches within the next few seasons.

Paul Maurice, who won the past two Stanley Cup titles with the Panthers, has 945 career victories with five teams. Lindy Ruff earned his 933rd career victory Wednesday night with the Buffalo Sabres' 2-1 win over New Jersey.