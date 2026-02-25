Chicago woman arrested in hit-and-run that critically hurt teen riding scooter

article

The Brief A Chicago woman was charged after a hit-and-run critically injured a teen on a motorized scooter in Marquette Park. Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning when a black 2018 GMC Acadia struck the teen, who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities later charged 37-year-old Maria Gonzalez with failing to report an injury crash.



A Chicago woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a teen who was riding a motorized scooter in Marquette Park on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to police, a teenager was riding a motorized scooter at 3900 W. 68th Street around 7:41 a.m. when a black 2018 GMC Arcadia struck them.

The teenager was hospitalized in critical condition due to the crash.

Chicago police released photos of the suspected vehicle hours after the crash.

On Thursday morning, police announced 37-year-old Maria Gonzalez had been charged with one felony count of failure to report an accident resulting in injury.

What's next:

Gonzalez, of the Ashburn neighborhood, is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.