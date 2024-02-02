Former Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein returning to Boston Red Sox as 'senior adviser'

Theo Epstein, who helped orchestrate one of the best runs in Boston Red Sox history and shattered the infamous Chicago Cubs curse, is returning to Fenway Park — but in a different role.

Epstein will serve as a "senior advisor" for Fenway Sports Group, ESPN reported on Friday morning.

"There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era," Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry said in a statement Friday. "Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of Senior Advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion. With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises, especially in our sporting operations across hockey, EPL football, and baseball.

"We take great pride in welcoming him to the FSG family and eagerly anticipate the insights and contributions he will bring as we continue to build on the legacy of success he played a pivotal role in helping us shape."

Epstein was Boston's general manager from 2003-11, helping guide the franchise to two World Series wins in that span (2004 and 2007). He left Boston after the 2011 MLB season to become the president of the Chicago Cubs , with Chicago later winning the World Series in 2016.

Epstein stepped down from his post with the Cubs after the 2020 season, taking on a consultant role for MLB regarding "on-field matters."

Boston went 78-84 last season, last in the AL East. It last made the playoffs in 2021. The Red Sox are now under the direction of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who was previously an executive for the Cubs from 2019-23.