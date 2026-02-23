Multiple people taken to hospital after fight involving pepper spray at Chicago high school

The Brief A fight broke out Monday morning inside Corliss High School, and someone discharged pepper spray. School staff de-escalated the situation and called CPS safety officials, Chicago police and EMS as a precaution. It’s unclear what led to the altercation.



Multiple people are hospitalized after a fight at a Chicago high school escalated Monday morning when one person discharged pepper spray, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred inside Corliss High School and involved members of the school community, according to school officials.

During the altercation, one person sprayed pepper spray, officials said. School staff de-escalated the situation and notified Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Safety and Security and Chicago police for support.

As a precaution, emergency medical services were called to evaluate and treat anyone who may have been injured.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three staff members and two students were transported to the hospital.

What's next:

School officials said parents should contact the school if their child witnessed the altercation and has concerns. The school will provide additional support as needed.