Man and his dog shot in Chicago

The Brief A man and his dog were shot Tuesday morning on the South Side while they were outside. Police say a suspect exited a red sedan, opened fire, then fled the scene. Both the man and the dog are expected to recover as detectives continue the investigation.



A man and his dog were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The 50-year-old man was outside around 7:25 a.m. in the 300 block of East 117th Street when an unknown suspect got out of a red sedan and approached him on foot, according to police.

The offender opened fire, striking the man in the stomach and buttocks and also shooting the dog in the shoulder.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. Police said the dog was also in good condition.

The shooter returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.