Man and his dog shot in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man and his dog were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The 50-year-old man was outside around 7:25 a.m. in the 300 block of East 117th Street when an unknown suspect got out of a red sedan and approached him on foot, according to police.
The offender opened fire, striking the man in the stomach and buttocks and also shooting the dog in the shoulder.
The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. Police said the dog was also in good condition.
The shooter returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.