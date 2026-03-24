Frank Thomas sues White Sox, retailers over jersey sales

The Brief Frank Thomas filed a lawsuit in Cook County on March 19. The suit alleges his name and number were used on jerseys without permission. Multiple companies, including the White Sox and Fanatics, are named.



Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has filed a lawsuit accusing several companies, including the Chicago White Sox, of using his name without permission to sell merchandise.

What we know:

Thomas filed the lawsuit March 19 in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging violations of the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.

The complaint claimed companies including Nike, Fanatics and the White Sox sold "City Connect 2.0" jerseys featuring Thomas’ name and his No. 35 beginning in April 2025 without his consent or compensation.

According to the filing, the jerseys were marketed and sold with team branding while using Thomas’ identity for commercial gain.

Thomas argued he has not had a contract with the companies allowing use of his name and likeness and has not received payment tied to the merchandise sales.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Image from complaint filed in Circuit Court of Cook County

What they're saying:

"The complaint we filed alleges violations of the Illinois Right to Publicity Act. Companies may not profit from anyone’s identity without their permission. We believe our filing speaks for itself," William T. Gibbs, partner at Corboy & Demetrio, said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how much revenue the companies generated from the jerseys or how much Thomas is seeking in damages beyond the minimum threshold listed in the complaint.

None of the defendants have publicly responded to the lawsuit.

What's next:

Thomas is seeking damages, including profits tied to the merchandise and other financial losses, along with a jury trial.

Tap here to read the full complaint.