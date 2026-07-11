From Banana Ball to the All-Star Game: White Sox Tristan Peters named All-Star

The last 24 hours have been a blur for Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters.

He suited up for the White Sox, hit for the cycle against the Athletics and helped Chicago to a 14-1 win over the A's.

On Saturday morning, it got a little crazier.

Peters was named to the 2026 MLB All-Star game, replacing A's rookie Nick Kurtz.

Big picture view:

Peters was told the news before Satrday's game vs. the A's. He's scheduled to have the day off, too.

"It's surreal," Peters said. "It doesn't feel real at the moment."

Peters' story is also a surreal one.

He came to the White Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays in a Dec. 28, 2025, trade. He played for the Savannah Bananas in the summer of 2021, the baseball team often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters for their showmanship.

Peters spent time in the Brewers and Giants' systems before coming to Tampa, where he was called up to the majors on Aug. 8, 2025. He played in four games for the Rays, going 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts.

He was traded later in 2025 to the White Sox, where his life took another step.

As a big leaguer, Peters' biggest moment was hitting for the cycle on Friday night. He hit a triple in his fourth at-bat to complete the cycle, where White Sox third base coach Justin Jirschele tried to hold Peters up at third.

Peters wasn't stopping.

"He's somebody that does it all right," White Sox manager Will Venable told reporters on Friday night. "To stretch that one out there, I thought it was good. He did it with good effort out of the box and it was special to get that triple, get the cycle. But just more of the same from Tristan where we've seen it really consistently with him hitting the ball hard and playing extremely hard as well."

Peters and his wife, Erin, had their first child in 2026. Peters credited Erin for taking care of their daughter, Elaine.

"I can't believe this is all happening," Peters said. "It feels like all at once. I'm just so grateful. I mean, it's been some of the most fun I've had."

By the numbers:

So far in the 2026 season, Peters has a .303 batting average while hitting six home runs and driving in 35 RBI.

His fielding is where he's been the most valuable for the White Sox, taking over as the starting center fielder.

Now, he's an All-Star to go with it. He'll join Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami as the third White Sox All-Star in Philadelphia next weekend.

"There's a lot of really, really talented players in this league," Peters said. "I'm just so honored to be able to play with them."