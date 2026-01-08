Are Gordon & Odunze back? What to make of the final Chicago Bears injury report before NFC Wild Card weekend

After missing Rome Odunze since Nov. 28 and Kyler Gordon for most of the season, the Chicago Bears are primed to return both to the field in the biggest moment of the season.

They needed to pass the first test on Wednesday, though.

Consider that test aced for Odunze. Time will tell on Gordon.

Big picture view:

Wednesday was a big day for both Odunze and Gordon.

The Bears had a walk-through on Tuesday, their first practice day of the week, before having full practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson got his first full-speed glimpses of Odunze and Gordon, who were both limited participants. Specifically, it was needed for Gordon who had not participated in a full practice since November.

"He looked good yesterday," Johnson said of Gordon. "We'll see what it looks like again today both him and Rome, you know. It's good to have them both back out there. They're excited. They're moving around well and we'll see if they can help us out this weekend."

Odunze did not have an injury designation for Saturday’s game, meaning he’s a full go for the Wild Card round.

This will bring one of the Bears’ best receivers back into the fold. Odunze was on track to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards before his foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. In some of the games where the Bears started quickly, Odunze was a catalyst for those quick starts.

Gordon was listed as questionable, but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. This most likely means he’ll be activated before Saturday’s game, but it’s not a given yet.

Dig deeper:

The Bears’ final injury report of the week was light compared to the previous weeks.

After missing last week’s game with a quad injury, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo was listed as a full participant and has no injury designation.

Nick McCloud and Jahdae Walker were the only two players who were listed as having an illness. Those two players didn’t have a designation for Saturday and are set to play.

The only three players out are defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson, defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. All three are in concussion protocol.

With Gardner-Johnson out for Saturday, it makes it more likely Gordon will be activated. Even if Gordon isn’t 100 percent, he can still contribute to a defensive backfield that could use some depth. If Gordon can factor into the defensive gameplan with specific coverages and potential pass rushes that would be all the better for the Bears, who pointed to Gordon as a potential weapon well before the season began.