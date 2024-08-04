Hall of Famer Julius Peppers wasn't a Chicago Bear for long, but his impact can't be ignored

In the fourth quarter of the 2010 NFC Championship Game, the Bears were down 14-7. Aaron Rodgers had the ball, and could put the game away with a score.

The Bears defense, in that moment, had Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. On Saturday, it added another Hall of Fame player in Julius Peppers.

At that same moment, Peppers had perhaps his most iconic moment in a Bears uniform.

Rodgers dropped back to pass, and Peppers, unblocked, had a free line to the Packers' quarterback. Peppers delivered a hit that was flagged for roughing the passer, but Rodgers was ineffective for the rest of the game.

The Packers had 31 total yards after that moment across three different drives. The Packers won the game, but Peppers had the moment that reminded Bears fans just what it means to have a disruptive player rushing the passer.

"Rod (Marinelli) would always say in the meetings, 'the star of the team is the team,' and that's how I tried to play the game," Peppers said in his Hall of Fame Speech. "All I ever wanted to do was do my job, help the team win and earn [teammates'] respect."

The Bears had been looking for a player like Peppers ever since he left Chicago.

Of his 159.5 career sacks, Peppers had 37.5 sacks as a Chicago Bear. He was one of the best edge rushers the league has ever seen, combining a rare form of athleticism and a rare form of brute strength.

When Khalil Mack was in Chicago, he had a similar effect. It's also why the Bears traded a second-round pick to Washington for Montez Sweat before giving him one of the richest contracts in Bears history.

But, not many did it like Peppers in Chicago.

In his four seasons in Chicago, Peppers led the Bears in sacks each season. His lowest sack total in a season was seven in 2013. The Bears did not have a player reach at least seven sacks in the last two seasons.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Julius Peppers #90 of the Chicago Bears on December 1, 2013 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Not only that, but Peppers was a Bear at a time when the rest of the division had plenty of offensive weapons. Green Bay had Rodgers, Minnesota had Adrian Peterson and Detroit had Calvin Johnson.

The Bears defense not only held its own, but thrived in Peppers' first three years in Chicago despite this.

During his Hall of Fame speech, Peppers reflected on what it meant to be a Hall of Fame player.

That reflection led to multiple self-reflective questions he encountered at multiple points in his career.

"It's not about how many touchdowns you score or how many Super Bowl rings you have, even though those things are nice," Peppers said Saturday. "It really comes down to who you are at your core and what's in your heart. Are you resilient? Do you stand tall in the face of adversity when things get tough, or do you quit? Do you acknowledge other people's contributions to your success, or do you make it all about you?"

Chicago fans might not be too happy with Peppers. After the Bears released him in 2014, he signed with Green Bay, where he played for four seasons.

Still, Peppers reflected what it meant to be a truly disruptive defender.

It's a lesson that Bears fans hold onto in the present, and that appreciation is why Peppers looks fondly upon his four years in Chicago.

"To the city and the fans of Chicago," Peppers said, "I know you guys didn't draft me, but when I came there, you treated me like I was one of your own, and I appreciate that. So as always, 'Bear down!'"