Hannah scores 21 points as Bradley takes down UIC 85-73

Darius Hannah had 21 points in Bradley’s 85-73 win over UIC on Wednesday night.

Hannah added eight rebounds for the Braves (18-8, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 18 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and five blocks. Duke Deen shot 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Flames (10-16, 3-12) were led in scoring by Isaiah Rivera, who finished with 27 points and two steals. Christian Jones added 14 points for UIC. In addition, Nathan Ojukwu finished with eight points and three steals.

Bradley took the lead with 14:31 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Deen led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 40-28 at the break. Bradley closed out its victory in the second half, with Hannah scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

Both teams next play Sunday. Bradley visits Northern Iowa and UIC squares off against Belmont at home.